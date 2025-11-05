New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Bihar on November 7, where he will participate in a collective singing of Vande Mataram to commemorate 150 years of the historic national song that ignited the spirit of India's freedom struggle.

The event is part of a nationwide celebration marking the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in 1875. The song has long symbolised India's unity, patriotism, and cultural pride.

Also Read | Bihar Election 2025, BB19: Dinesh Lal Yadav Urges Fans To Back Neelam Giri in 'Bigg Boss 19', NDA in Vidhan Sabha Polls (Watch Video).

During his visit, Amit Shah will participate in the programme alongside BJP leaders, party workers, and citizens, as part of the party's larger outreach and tribute to the timeless message of Vande Mataram.

This initiative coincides with the grand central event being held in New Delhi's Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the celebrations. The simultaneous programmes across states reflect the collective spirit of the nation, united under the message of Vande Mataram.

Also Read | Delhi’s ‘Money Heist’ Gang Busted: Inspired by Netflix Thriller, 3 Steal INR 150 Crore by Duping Over 300 People Promising High Return on Investments in Stock Market; Arrested.

To commemorate 150 years of the iconic national song Vande Mataram, all BJP leaders, officials, and party workers across the country will collectively sing Vande Mataram on November 7 at their respective duty places.

The collective singing aims to celebrate the spirit of patriotism, unity, and cultural pride that Vande Mataram embodies. Written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in 1875, the song became a symbol of India's freedom movement and continues to inspire generations with its message of devotion to the motherland.

The initiative is part of a nationwide celebration being held in conjunction with the central event at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.

On October 26, in the monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat', PM Modi said that Vande Mataram is the song that lends tangible voice form to that abstract feeling.

In the 127th episode of "Mann Ki Baat", PM Modi said the "timeless anthem" continues to awaken patriotism and unity among Indians. He also announced that this year marks the 150th year of the 'Vande Mataram' song.

Describing the song as a powerful symbol of national pride, PM Modi said, "India's national song, 'Vande Mataram', a song whose very first word evokes a surge of emotions in our hearts. 'Vande Mataram', this one word contains so many emotions, so many energies. In simple terms, it makes us experience the maternal affection of Ma Bharati. It makes us aware of our responsibilities as children of Ma Bharati." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)