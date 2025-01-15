Nuh, Jan 15 (PTI) Three people allegedly in possession of 1,210 grams of heroin were arrested by Haryana Police on Wednesday, officials said.

The accused were identified as Mumtaz, a resident of village Rahna; Asif, a resident of village Shahpur Nangli; and Azad, a resident of village Rahpawa in Nuh district.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team stopped their car near Rojka Meo on Sohna Road here, an official said.

During the search, the packet containing heroin was recovered by the police.

The officer added that a case has been registered against the accused

