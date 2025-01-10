Shillong, Jan 10 (PTI) Thirty-five people from the Northeast were invited to witness this year's Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, officials said here on Friday.

Among these 35 people are women entrepreneurs, National Award winners, and beneficiaries of flagship government schemes, besides self-help group members working for environmental protection, nutrition, sanitation, and gender empowerment, they said.

Also Read | Telangana Road Accident: 5 Migrant Workers From Odisha Killed, 16 Injured As Bus Hits Stationary Truck in Suryapet District (Watch Video).

Eight of them are from Assam, 22 from Sikkim and five from Meghalaya, they added.

"These special guests will not only witness the grandeur of the Republic Day Parade but also visit iconic landmarks, including the National War Memorial and the PM Sangrahalay," an official said.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Will Central Government Employees Receive DA Hike in January 2025? Check Latest Update.

"Additionally, they will engage in interactive sessions with key government ministers, deepening their understanding of India's heritage and ongoing governance initiatives," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)