Bengaluru (Karnataka)[India], January 24 (ANI): A 39-year-old cab driver allegedly died by suicide after setting himself on fire outside his estranged wife's home in Karnataka's West Bengaluru area, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Manjunath. According to the police, Manjunath had been in disputes with his wife, Nayana Raj, and the couple had been living separately.

Nayana Raj had filed for divorce and Manjunath had reportedly visited her house several times, pleading her to not proceed with the divorce, assuring her that he would not cause further conflict. He was known to shout while standing outside her house.

Manjunath and Nayana Raj have two sons.

"Yesterday morning, Manjunath went to her house, but Nayana Raj refused to open the door. Angered by this, he returned to her house at 11 p.m. and allegedly set himself on fire," said DCP West Bengaluru, S Girish.

Following his death, Manjunath's mother has raised suspicions regarding the circumstances of her son's death.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

