India News | 396 New Coronavirus Cases in Gujarat, 27 Deaths

Ahmedabad, May 23 (PTI) The count of coronavirus positive cases in Gujarat rose to 13,669 after 396 new patients were detected on Saturday, while death toll increased to 829 with 27 more deaths, the state health department said.

289 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking total number of recovered patients to 6,169.

Out of 27 COVID-19 patients who died on Saturday, 17 suffered from comorbidities, offiicials said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures: Positive cases: 13,669, new cases: 396, deaths: 829, discharged: 6,169, active cases: 6,671; people tested so far: 1,78,068.

