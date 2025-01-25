Shahjahanpur (UP), Jan 25 (PTI) Four people were killed and two injured when a car collided with a truck in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh S told PTI that the victims, residents of Gora and Dahena villages located within the Allahganj police station limits, were travelling in a car when the accident occurred around 11 pm on Friday near Kateli village. The car collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction.

"The deceased have been identified as Rahul Kumar (25), Vinay Sharma (27), Akash (22) and Gopal (24). All of them were killed on the spot," the officer said.

Police have seized the truck but the driver remains at large and efforts are on to arrest him.

