New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): Lok Adalat, a vital mechanism for facilitating amicable settlements outside the formal judicial system, continues to strengthen its role in ensuring access to justice for all.

Under the leadership of Patron-in-Chief, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Chief Justice of India, and Executive Chairman, Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Judge of the Supreme Court of India, the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) has successfully conducted the 4th National Lok Adalat of 2024.

This nationwide event, spanning 36 States and Union Territories, has played a pivotal role in easing the burden on the formal judiciary and promoting alternative dispute-resolution methods. In Rajasthan, the Lok Adalat is scheduled for December 21 and 22, after the completion of the election process of the District Bar Associations.

As of 7:00 PM today, a remarkable 1.45 crore (1,45,47,595) cases have been resolved in this edition of the National Lok Adalat. Of these, 1.21 crore (1,21,78,509) were pre-litigation cases, and 23.69 lakh (23,69,086) were pending cases. These cases covered a wide range of disputes, from criminal offences and plea bargaining to motor accident claims, labour and matrimonial disputes, consumer matters, and more. The total settlement amount stands at approximately Rs. 7,462.54 crores.

This impressive achievement highlights the public's growing trust in Lok Adalats, with a significant impact on improving access to justice, especially for marginalized communities. As NALSA continues its efforts, it remains committed to organizing more Lok Adalats and promoting alternative dispute resolution across the country. (ANI)

