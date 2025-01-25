Bhubaneswar, Jan 25 (PTI) Odisha capital Bhubaneswar on Saturday witnessed a unique mini-marathon with nearly 6,000 women wearing traditional sarees taking part in the run from Shikharchandi temple square to KISS athletics stadium.

The marathon was organised by KIIT-DU with the motto 'Education for All'. It was held across all districts of Odisha and various cities in India.

A special segment of this event, called 'Pattathon' was conducted in Bhubaneswar.

The pattathon witnessed the participation of nearly 6,000 women running while wearing traditional sarees. Organised with the theme of 'Women Empowerment' and 'Education for All', the Pattathon featured women employees of KIIT, KISS, and KIMS, along with women from various parts of the state.

Kiran Mahato from Rourkela secured the first prize of Rs 50,000, while Tejaswini Kispatta and Sasmita Behera from Cuttack won the second and third prizes, receiving Rs 40,000 and Rs 30,000, respectively.

Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy, Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das, athlete Dutee Chand and Anuradha Biswal participated in the event along with Achyuta Samanta, the founder of KIIT, KIMS and KISS.

