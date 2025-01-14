New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): As many as 155 cases have been registered for violating the Mode Code of Conduct ahead of the upcoming February 5 assembly polls in Delhi, officials said on Tuesday.

Delhi Police till January 13 have arrested 6371 persons under provisions of preventive action and the Excise Act.

As per the officials, 105 unlicensed arms and 78 cartridges were seized after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the poll date. 16,315.82 litres of liquor were also seized during this time.

Police have also seized 57.55 kg of drugs worth Rs 12 crore and cash worth Rs 1,02,69,200.

"To ensure free, fair and peaceful Legislative Assembly Elections in Delhi, the Delhi Police is ensuring effective and strict implementation of the Election Commission of India's guidelines and is adopting a zero-tolerance approach towards any violation concerning the model code of conduct," an official release said.

"Delhi Police has taken a number of measures, including increased vigilance on interstate border checkpoints and a crackdown on illegal activities with special insistence to curb illegal arms and liquor smuggling," it added.

Notably, With the announcement of the election dates in Delhi on January 7, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into force in the national capital and will remain in force till the completion of the election process.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

A three-way contest is on the cards in Delhi between the ruling AAP, BJP and Congress.

Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got eight seats. (ANI)

