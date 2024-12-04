Kolkata, Dec 4 (PTI) The seven-month-old daughter of a homeless couple was allegedly raped in Kolkata, police said on Wednesday.

The incident came to light after a person called the Burtolla police station on November 30 to report that a girl was sitting alone on the footpath outside his house, crying profusely, they said.

"The parents of the toddler had also approached us. We took the child to the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital where doctors were shocked to see the injury marks near her private parts. There were several scratch marks on her body as well, indicating sexual molestation. We have started an investigation," a police officer told PTI.

The toddler has been admitted to the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital where she is under treatment, he said.

"Initial investigation revealed that the baby was picked up from the footpath, and taken somewhere and raped. It could be the work of some vagabonds. After the crime was committed, she was dropped again. We are checking the CCTV footage and also talking to the people of the area," he said.

Efforts were being made to arrest the accused, he added.

