Jaipur, Dec 3 (PTI) Seven newly elected MLAs of Rajasthan were sworn in on Tuesday, with Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devani administering the oath of office in his chamber.

Devani congratulated the MLAs and urged them to uphold the traditions, dignity and decorum of the House.

The newly elected MLAs are DC Bairwa from Dausa, Revantram Danga from Khinvsar, Shanta Devi Meena from Salumbar and Rajendra Gurjar from Deoli-Uniara, Rajendra Bhambu from Jhunjhunu, Sukhwant Singh from Ramgarh and Anil Katara from Chaurasi.

Government Chief Whip Jogeshwar Garg and Chief Whip of the Opposition Rafiq Khan were also present on the occasion.

Revantram Danga, MLA from Khinvsar arrived at the Assembly riding a tractor with supporters.

Supporters of the MLAs, were also seen in large numbers outside the Assembly premises in traditional attire.

The seven MLAs were elected in last month's bypolls.

Rajasthan's 200-member assembly now comprises 119 MLAs from the BJP, 66 from the Congress, four from the Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP), two from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and one from the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

The number of independent MLAs stand at is eight.

