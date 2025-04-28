Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 28 (ANI): Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir has questioned the Centre's motive behind the abrogation of Article 370, stating that the decision was more of a political move rather than an attempt to eliminate militancy in the region of Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking at the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly during a special session to address the April 22 terror attack at Pahalgam on Monday, the Congress leader expressed his disappointment that even after seven years of the abrogation of Article 370, the region still suffers from militant activity.

"How many times should we pass this resolution, these condolences... To prevail in peace in Jammu and Kashmir and to end militancy, the central government has taken a lot of steps. The decision taken on 5th August 2019 was also taken for this purpose. The country was told that to end the militancy in Jammu and Kashmir and to reorganise and downgrade, Article 370 had to be removed. Now, even after seven years, the steps that were taken were not in response to eliminate the militancy but were more for politics. This should not happen," Mir said.

Earlier, J&K Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary moved a resolution to condemn the Pahalgam terror attack and endorsed the diplomatic measures announced by the Union Government after the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security.

Prior to the start of the special session, Mir noted the increased frequency of violence and terrorism in the region and emphasised that the April 22 terror attack at Phalgam had shocked everyone. He expressed his concern that no single step would be enough to address the issue.

"The intensity of the situation and the incident has shocked everyone. This is not just about one community. No step will be enough right now... These incidents have become very frequent, and now the nation wants concrete steps against this... There is no point in talks right now," Mir stated.

The attack is one of the deadliest attacks in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike, in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed. Following the Pahalgam terror attack, India has taken strong measures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism. (ANI)

