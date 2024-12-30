New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI): ABVP workers protested outside Tamil Nadu House in Delhi on Monday over the alleged sexual harassment incident at Chennai's Anna University.

The protesters demanded the resignation of the Chief Minister and demanded strict action against the university.

One of the protesters said, "The DMK government should step down in shame. As protectors of the people, it's appalling that a student who leaves home to study in a college under government protection falls victim to harm. If such incidents occur even in institutions under government purview, the government must take responsibility and resign."

Another protester said, "If such an incident happens, whether it is a member of the DMK or a close associate of Udhayanidhi Stalin, strict action should be taken against the officers who have leaked a very sensitive document to that private person. Action should be taken against them and the situation of women's students in Tamil Nadu needs to be strengthened by providing safety to them."

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) dispatched a two-member fact-finding committee to Chennai to investigate the alleged sexual assault of a 19- 19-year-old student at Anna University. The committee, formed on Saturday, arrived in the city on Sunday evening to probe the incident.

The two-member committee consists of Mamta Kumari, a Member of the NCW, and Praveen Dixit, IPS (Retd.), former Director General of Police (DGP) of Maharashtra and Special Rapporteur for Maharashtra and Goa in the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

The committee will investigate the case, examine the circumstances leading to the incident, and assess the actions taken by the authorities, as per the release. The committee will also interact with concerned officials, the victim, her family, friends, and various NGOs to ascertain the facts and propose measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

The Commission has taken a suo moto cognizance of an alleged sexual assault of a student at Anna University. It has already issued a notice to the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) regarding the incident.

On Saturday, the Madras High Court ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising three IPS officers to investigate the Anna University alleged sexual assault case.

A second-year student of Anna University was allegedly sexually assaulted on the Anna University campus on Monday night, Chennai Police said. One person has been arrested in connection with the case.

In her December 23 complaint to police, the student alleged that an unidentified man had threatened and sexually assaulted her when she was talking to her friend on campus on Monday around 8 pm.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered at the Kotturpuram AWPS and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

