Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 20 (ANI): Tripura Police have made extensive security arrangements in Agartala ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit there on Saturday to chair the plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC).

The State Director General of Police Amitabh Ranjan said that central forces have also been deployed for the security arrangement.

"It is a matter of great pride for us that high-level dignitaries are visiting. Extensive security arrangements have been made during this time. Large-scale deployments have been carried out, checkpoints have been set up, and routes have been earmarked. Detailed deployments have been made at all sensitive venues. Central forces have also been utilized," Ranjan told ANI.

He further said that border security has been strengthened in coordination with the Border Security Force (BSF).

"Patrols have been intensified outside the city, and checkpoints have been increased. Border security has been strengthened in coordination with the BSF, and patrolling has been enhanced in those areas as well. Every effort is being made to ensure that this event is conducted smoothly and efficiently," the DGP said.

"Comprehensive traffic arrangements have also been made, with management planned in such a way that no one faces any inconvenience. We will make every effort to ensure the program is conducted successfully," he added.

The 72nd Plenary Session of the North Eastern Council (NEC), started in Agartala on Friday with the opening of a pre-plenary technical session. The main plenary will be held on Saturday with Amit Shah chairing the main session which will also be attended by DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia and Minister of State Sukanta Majumdar.

Key stakeholders, including NEC members, Governors, Chief Ministers, Chief Secretaries, and Planning Secretaries from the eight northeastern states, will participate in strategic discussions aimed at propelling the region's socio-economic growth.

Agartala, which has been selected as the host city has evolved in the North Eastern Council, and its iconic venues like Pragna Bhawan and Ujjayanta Palace are adorned with vibrant decorations and lighting. The entire city has been transformed, featuring colourful lights, paintings, and festoons to welcome delegates.

Notably, it marks the second time when Agartala has hosted the plenary since 2008, underscoring the city's growing prominence in regional development discussions. (ANI)

