Jalgaon (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 (ANI): Maharashtra Police and Local Crime Branch seized gold and silver worth more than Rs five crores while conducting a check in view of the Maharashtra Assembly elections in Jalgaon city, said police.

The blockade was imposed in Jalgaon city on Saturday where a vehicle carrying silver and gold was seized, said police.

The worth of recovered gold and silver is Rs 5 crores 59 lakhs. It has been seized and handed to the flying squad, said police.

PSI Sandip Gavit said, "In view of the Vidhan Sabha elections, checks are being conducted in the city. Yesterday, a blockade was imposed in Jalgaon city...We found a vehicle carrying silver and gold. When the punchnama was done, gold and silver worth Rs 5 crores 59 lakhs was found. It has been seized and handed to the flying squad. Further actions are being taken by the flying squad..."

More updates on the matter are awaited. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

