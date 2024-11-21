Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 21 (ANI): The Crime Branch of Ahmedabad Police arrested a history-sheeter named Zishan Datta Pawale for possession of 1.23 kilograms of MD (Methylenedioxymethamphetamine or MDMA or Ecstasy) drug, officials said.

According to the police, the MD drugs seized are worth Rs 1.3 crores. The accused Zishan Pawale had been involved in eight serious offences in the past and remains wanted in at least two more serious offences, officials said.

The police also seized two weapons, 40 live rounds/cartridges and Rs 18 lakhs from the Danilimda area. The police are investigating the matter further.

Earlier this week, Eight Iranian nationals arrested in a joint operation by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Indian Navy, and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) with 700 kg of contraband drugs have been remanded to four days of police custody.

Public prosecutor Shailesh Parmar said, "In a joint operation by the Gujarat ATS, Navy, and NCB, eight Iranian nationals were arrested with 700 kg of contraband drugs. The accused have been remanded to four days of police custody. Further investigation is underway."

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the security agencies for dismantling an international drug trafficking cartel and seizing 700 kg of methamphetamine in Gujarat. In a post on X, Shah highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a drug-free Bharat, calling the drug bust a "stellar example" of the government's commitment.

"Pursuing PM Narendra Modi's vision for a drug-free Bharat, our agencies have today busted an international drug trafficking cartel and seized approximately 700 kg of contraband meth in Gujarat," the post read.

"The joint operation carried out by the NCB, Indian Navy, and Gujarat Police is a stellar example of our commitment to this vision and the seamless coordination among our agencies. My heartiest congratulations to the agencies on this landmark breakthrough," he added.

In the operation, a vessel carrying approximately 700 kg of methamphetamine was intercepted in Indian territorial waters by the NCB, Indian Navy, and Gujarat ATS. (ANI)

