Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 29 (ANI): The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation organised a demolition drive to remove Bangladeshi intruders near the Chandola lake on Tuesday. As per Joint CP (Crime), Sharad Singhal, a lot of illegal Bangladeshi people used to stay in the region.

According to the police official, there was a "Siyasatnagar Bangal Vaas" where a majority of Bangladeshi intruders used to stay. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation conducted a survey in which illegal construction was found, after which the demolition drive was conducted. A total of 50 JCBs are working at the spot and 2000 police personnel have been deployed in the area.

"There was a Siyasatnagar Bangal Vaas where a majority of Bangladeshis used to stay...AMC conducted a survey in which it was found that illegal construction was done. A demolition drive is underway. A total of 50 JCBs are working here, and around 2,000 police personnel are deployed here", the police official told ANI.

Meanwhile, In a massive statewide crackdown on illegal immigration, the Umargam Police detained seven illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, as per a police official.

Speaking to the media, Valsad Superintendent of Police (SP) Karanraj Vaghela said that the detained immigrants would be questioned, and then the process of deporting them would begin.

"Workers of a garment factory were questioned and six men and a woman were detained. They are Bangladeshis. They went to Nepal from Bangladesh and then entered India illegally via West Bengal. They will be questioned and then the process of deporting them will begin," Vaghela said, speaking to the media.

Earlier on April 27, the Vadodara Police had caught more than 500 suspected Bangladeshi nationals, as per officials.Speaking with ANI, Vadodara Police Commissioner Narsingh Komar informed that over 500 suspects had been "intercepted" and that their document verification was underway.

Out of them, five individuals have been confirmed as Bangladeshi nationals, Komar added."A special drive is being carried out in Vadodara to identify and arrest illegal Bangladeshi nationals. Police have intercepted more than 500 such suspects, and their document verification is underway. Five of them have been confirmed to be Bangladeshi nationals," Narsingh Komar said. (ANI)

