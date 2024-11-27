Chennai, Nov 27 (PTI) The executive committee and general council meeting of the AIADMK will be held in Chennai on December 15, party general secretarty, Edappadi K Palaniswami said here on Wednesday.

The meeting will be chaired by party presidium chairman A Tamilmagan Hussain at the Sri Varu Venkatachalapathi palace in the outskirts of the city, a party release said.

Palaniswami requested the members of the executive panel and general council and the special invitees to take part in the meeting, scheduled to commence at 10 am, on December 15, 2024 and said invitations would be sent to them.

