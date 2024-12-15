Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 15 (ANI): The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (AIADMK) general council and executive meeting began at a marriage hall in Vanagaram near Chennai on Sunday morning.

The party's general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami and other top leaders, former ministers and MLAs were among those who attended the meeting.

Even though it is an annual affair, the meeting of the general council assumes significance in the context of the party's drubbing in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The AIADMK drew blank in the election.

The DMK and its allies had trumped the BJP and the AIADMK with the DMK winning 22 seats, Congress winning nine, VCK, CPI and CPI (M) winning two each, MDMK and IUML winning one each. AIADMK's one seat in Theni that it won in 2019 was taken by the DMK in the election.

At today's meeting, the party is expected to pass resolutions condemning the state DMK government on several issues, including its alleged failure to prevent the granting of tungsten mining rights.

The AIADMK leader held the Tamil Nadu government responsible for auctioning tungsten mining in Madurai, saying that the DMK was enacting a drama just to hide the issue.

Earlier on Monday, the Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a resolution opposing the project. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin said that as long as he is the Chief Minister of the state he will not allow tungsten mining at Melur in Madurai district. (ANI)

