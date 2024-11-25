New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): The Airports Authority of India (AAI) will observe Aviation Safety Awareness Week from November 25 to 29 at all airports and Air Navigation Services (ANS) locations managed by the organisation.

AAI Chairman Vipin Kumar, in his message, highlighted the importance of safety across all domains of the AAI. He emphasised the organisation's commitment to aviation safety in alignment with the ICAO Global Aviation Safety Plan. He also urged everyone to prioritise safety in all aspects of life.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the chairman underlined the criticality of safety awareness in all areas, with particular focus on aviation. He called for continuous safety awareness among AAI employees and formally inaugurated the Aviation Safety Awareness Week 2024.

The ceremony featured a presentation by Capt. Hemant Kumar, Vice President & Chief of Flight Safety at IndiGo Airlines, followed by a presentation by Vineet Kumar, Head of Safety & Compliance at GMR Delhi International Airport. The discussions focused on issues such as missed approaches and managing bird and wildlife hazards at airports, the release stated.

To promote aviation safety, AAI will conduct various employee engagement programmes at airports and ANS stations, including document and procedure reviews, mock exercises, and preventive maintenance of facilities.

AAI manages 137 airports, including 24 international airports (three of which are international civil enclaves), 10 customs airports (including four customs civil enclaves), 80 domestic airports, and 23 domestic civil enclaves at defence airfields.

The organisation also provides Air Traffic Management Services (ATMS) across the entire Indian airspace and adjoining oceanic areas, with ground installations at all airports and 25 additional locations to ensure the safety of aircraft operations. (ANI)

