New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): All the 54 passengers who were hours ago rescued by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) have been handed over to the Lakshadweep Administration authorities at Kavaratti Island, as per an official statement.

ICG rescued 54 passengers after receiving a distress call from Lakshadweep Administration about a missing boat. The Passengers included 22 women, 9 men, 3 infants and 20 children, the statement read.

As per the release, on 14 January, at about 1430hrs, Indian Coast Guard (Lakshadweep), Kavaratti, received distress alert from the Lakshadweep Administration about a missing boat with about 54 passengers and 03 crew.

The vessel had departed Kavaratti at 12:15 AM on Wednesday for Suhelipar Island and was expected to reach by 9 AM.

Upon receiving the information, the Indian Coast Guard promptly launched a Search and Rescue (SAR) mission for the overdue boat through the Remote Operating Station (ROS) at Kavaratti and located the missing boat. It was ascertained that the boat had suffered engine failure and was stranded mid-ocean. Communication was successfully established with the stranded boat and the details were relayed to Indian Coast Guard ship, which was diverted to the boat's position at maximum speed to assess the situation and provide assistance, it added.

At approximately 4.30 pm, ICG ship reached the adrift boat, located about four nautical miles off Suhelipar Island. The ship's boarding team assessed the situation and safely embarked all 54 passengers onboard for further transfer to Kavaratti Island. The passengers were reassured and were provided with emergency care. At around 9 AM on January 15, the passengers were safely handed over to the Lakshadweep Administration authorities at Kavaratti Island, the release stated.

It added that the District Headquarters at Kavaratti emphasized to Lakshadweep Administration that Search and Rescue (SAR) operations at sea can be significantly more effective if boats adhere to safety protocols, primarily refraining from overloading beyond rated capacity and carriage of life saving equipment. (ANI)

