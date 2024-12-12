New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday backed the purported remarks made by Allahabad High Court judge Shekhar Kumar Yadav at an event of Vishva Hindu Parishad at the court premises.

"The remarks made by Allahabad High Court judge Shekhar Kumar Yadav are correct. He made those remarks at an event of Vishva Hindu Parishad, not the court," Giriraj Singh told ANI.

At the event, Justice Yadav reportedly remarked that he had "no hesitation" in saying that the country would function according to the wishes of the majority. His remarks have created a huge uproar across the circles.

Meanwhile, reacting to the remarks of Justice Yadav, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said that the country belongs to everyone and that no one can go against the Constitution.

"The country belongs to everyone and this is written in the Constitution of India. No one can go against the Constitution of India and if anyone goes against it, we will raise our voice against him," Sanjay Singh told ANI.

"The ruling party wants to destroy the country...Unemployment is increasing, and schools and hospitals are closing down. Has the ruling party ever said anything about this? No judge has the right to say that this country belongs only to the majority," he added.

The Supreme Court has taken note of the reports about the 'controversial' speech given by Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav. The apex court has sought details of the speech from the Allahabad High Court.

"The Supreme Court has taken note of the newspaper reports of a speech given by Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav, a sitting judge of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad. The details and particulars have been called from the High Court and the matter is under consideration," a press statement issued by the Supreme Court stated. (ANI)

