Dumka (Jharkhand) [india], November 16 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday addressed a public meeting in the Dumka Assembly Constituency, where he lashed out at the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress for allegedly misleading the tribal community and protecting infiltrators.

Speaking on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Shah assured the tribal population that they would not be affected by its implementation. He said, "JMM and Congress are spreading rumours in Jharkhand that if UCC comes, tribals will face problems. Tribal brothers and sisters, don't worry, you will not be included in UCC. You will not face any problem due to UCC."

Shah accused the JMM and Congress of protecting infiltrators, which he claimed has led to a decline in tribal land and population. He said, "Once you form the BJP government in Jharkhand, we will work to throw out every single infiltrator from here."

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Shah alleged, "When you were fighting for Jharkhand, you were showered with bullets and lathis. The Congress government did not give Jharkhand its rights, and today, to become the Chief Minister, Hemant has gone into the lap of the same Congress."

Highlighting the government's efforts to honour tribal icons, Shah spoke about the contributions of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. "Yesterday was the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. A statue of Bhagwan Birsa Munda was installed at Sarai Kale Khan Chowk in Delhi, which Hemant Babu opposes," he said.

The Home Minister added, "In 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Birsa Munda as 'Tribal Pride Day.' Along with this, a committee is being formed under the chairmanship of Modi, and this committee will try to celebrate this entire year (150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda) as Tribal Pride Year."

The Union Minister also praised the BJP's role in the formation of Jharkhand. "The work of creating Jharkhand was done by the great leader of BJP, our former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and now the work of improving Jharkhand is being done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi", Shah said.

The BJP leader also urged the public to support the BJP to bring development and security to the state. (ANI)

