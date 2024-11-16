Bengaluru, November 16: In a tragic incident, Bengaluru’s KS Layout police arrested a man for allegedly murdering his 14-year-old son, Tejas, on Friday night. The police stated the father was upset over his son’s lack of interest in studies, skipping school, and associating with “bad company.”

The suspect’s name has not been disclosed yet, and a case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Investigations are ongoing, and further details are awaited. Bengaluru Shocker: School Principal Punishes Class 5 Student With Cane Over Refusal To Assist Specially-Abled Son in Vijayapura, Arrested.

In another shocking case, a Bengaluru-based techie couple was recently arrested for the murder of a 15-year-old nanny, Sumaina, who worked in their household. The incident occurred on September 27 at their residence in Banganapalli near Bengaluru. According to police, 37-year-old Ashwini Patil assaulted Sumaina for eating food meant for their child. Her husband, Abinesh Sahu, 41, was also implicated. The couple, reportedly, did not seek medical attention for the victim, who succumbed to her injuries the next day. Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Finds Hidden Mobile Filming Her in Toilet of Hospital, Suspect Arrested.

Panicking, they purchased a suitcase to conceal her body, drove to a secluded spot in Salem district, Tamil Nadu, and dumped the suitcase under a bridge. The body was discovered the following day, leading to their arrest. Police revealed Sumaina had been brought to work from an Odisha orphanage.

