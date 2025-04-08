New Delhi, April 8: Google has taken steps to combat fraud activities and enhance the authenticity of business information on Google Maps. Google has been working to keep its platforms safe from scammers and fraud. On Google Maps, the company uses advanced technology like AI and tools like Gemini to stop scammers and detect fake business reviews.

Google's efforts against scam and fraud involve removing fake listings and blocking suspicious edits to business profiles. Google can identify and prevent fake five-star reviews, which are against its policies. It helps to maintain trust in the information provided on Google Maps. The initiative addresses the concern of fake business reviews that mislead customers. Google said, "AI has been a pivotal tool in helping us stop scammers in their tracks, and we’re now using it to scale our protections even more." Google To Empower 20 AI-Powered Indian Startups Through 2nd Edition of Its ‘Google for Startups Accelerator: Apps’ Programme, Help Scale Their Products.

Google Maps provides useful details that link people to local businesses. It shares important information such as customer reviews, ratings, pictures, and contact numbers. It helps users to make decisions about which services to use. The tech giant further noted, "An honest five-star review is a great way for customers to show appreciation, but there are some businesses that try to cheat the system by buying fake five-star reviews from people who have never even visited their establishment — this is strictly prohibited by our policies."

Google has invested in technology and employs skilled analysts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data. These experts keep an eye on the information available to ensure it remains trustworthy. AI Rivalry: Google Paying Employees for up to 12-Month To Not Join Competitors by Making Them Sign Noncomplete Agreements, Say Reports.

The tech giant has trained a new model with the help of Gemini, which is designed to spot profile edits that might be suspicious. It examines changes made to business listings and flags anything unusual. In 2024, Google has already removed over 10,000 listings that were found to be problematic. Additionally, the company is taking further steps by pursuing legal action against those responsible for these violations.

