New Delhi, October 1: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday wished President Ram Nath Kovind on his birthday. Shah said that the President's dedication towards the upliftment of the poor and underprivileged sections of the society was a source of motivation for all concerned.

"Best wishes to President Ram Nath Kovindji on his birthday. We all are motivated by your dedication for the welfare and empowerment of poor and underprivileged sections of the society. Your intelligence and skills have given new strength to the country. I wish for your healthy and long life," Shah's tweet read (roughly translated from Hindi). Also Read | President Ram Nath Kovind 75th Birthday: Know Interesting Facts About Supreme Commander of Indian Armed Forces.

माननीय राष्ट्रपति श्री राम नाथ कोविंद जी को जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएं। देश के गरीब और वंचित वर्ग के कल्याण व सशक्तिकरण के प्रति आपका समर्पण हम सभी को प्रेरित करता है। आपकी बुद्धिमत्ता व कौशल से देश को नया बल मिला है। आपके उत्तम स्वास्थ्य व दीर्घायु की कामना करता हूँ। @rashtrapatibhvn — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 1, 2020

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also greeted the President on his birthday, saying that his rich insights and wise understanding of policy matters are assets for the country. Kovind was born on 1st October 1945 at village Paraunkh in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. He was sworn in as the 14th President of India on 25 July 2017.

