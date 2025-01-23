Amaravati, Jan 23 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to return to New Delhi on January 24 at 12.30 am, following a four-day visit to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

From Delhi, the CM is scheduled to return to his residence at Undavalli in Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh at 2 pm, an official release said on Thursday.

Naidu led a delegation of ministers and officials from the state to the Swiss resort town to scout for investments and collaborations.

Besides meeting a range of highflying global executives from a plethora of industries, he also met with Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

