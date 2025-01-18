Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 18 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh government has appointed RP Sisodia, as the Enquiring Authority to probe charges against IPS officer PV Sunil Kumar

Sisodia is currently serving as Special Chief Secretary to Government (Land and D.M., Registration and Stamps), Revenue Department.

The AP government has also appointed Director General of Vigilance and Enforcement, Harish Kumar Gupta, as the Presiding Officer in the case.

Accused official, PV Sunil Kumar, during his role as additional DGP of CID, is accused of misconduct and being responsible for the alleged custodial torture of former MP and presently Deputy Speaker of the AP Legislative Assembly, Raghu Ramakrishna Raju.

Sunil Kumar, however, has denied the charges and called for the charges to be dropped.

"The Government of Andhra Pradesh has appointed Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) R.P. Sisodia as the Enquiring Authority to investigate the charges against IPS officer P.V. Sunil Kumar and Director General of Vigilance and Enforcement Harish Kumar Gupta as the Presiding Officer, according to an official statement," the official statement read.

The official statement said that the government appointed an enquiring authority and presenting officer for an investigation into charges against Sunil Kumar.

"The government, after careful examination of the matter, has decided to conduct a regular inquiry into the charge framed against IPS officer PV Sunil Kumar, DGP (waiting)," the statement read. (ANI)

