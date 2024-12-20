Kohima (Nagaland) [India], December 19 (ANI): The Indian Army honoured five newly commissioned officers from the state of Manipur to the Indian Armed Forces, during a special ceremony held in Bishnupur on Thursday, celebrating the momentous and proud occasion for their community, region and the entire state, an official release said.

According to the release, Sub Lt Nivash Naorem, Sub-Lieutenant Avinash Singh, Sub-Lieutenant M Sanathoi Singh and Sub-Lieutenant Sumit Singh, have been commissioned in the Indian Navy, whereas Flying Officer Indish Huidrom, has been commissioned into the Indian Air Force.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Booked: Delhi Police Lodge FIR Against Congress Leader Over Parliament Scuffle.

The event was attended by the proud parents of the young officers and other family members. Senior Army Officers felicitated and expressed admiration for their achievements and the support of their families, sharing insights about the exciting and fulfilling journey that lies ahead for these newly commissioned officers.

The ceremony was a moment of immense pride for both the officers and their families, embodying values of dedication and patriotism.

Also Read | IAF Agniveer Result 2024 OUT at agnipathvayu.cdac.in: Airforce Agniveervayu Result Declared, Know How To Check.

The achievements of these young officers serve as a powerful inspiration for the youth of Manipur, highlighting the significance of resilience and determination, particularly in overcoming adversity. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)