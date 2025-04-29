Itanagar, Apr 29 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik on Tuesday reviewed the various projects being implemented by the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO) in the state.

NEEPCO Director (Personnel) Maj Gen RK Jha called on the governor at the Raj Bhavan and held a detailed discussion.

Maj Gen Jha apprised the governor of the current status of the ongoing projects and future plans of the corporation in the state, a statement said.

At the meeting, Parnaik emphasised the need to focus on creating model villages in project areas, having facilities such as schools, health centres, community halls, and markets.

It is vital for residents in and around the project areas to tangibly benefit both during the construction phase and in the long term after the completion, he said.

Jha assured him of NEEPCO's commitment to inclusive and responsible development.

