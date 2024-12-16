Itanagar, Dec 16 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was critically injured after being attacked by a wild elephant in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The incident happened around 2.30 pm when Chukhu Obi, a resident of Dobam village in Banderdewa circle, ventured into the forest to check on his Mithuns. He was attacked by a tuskless male elephant in the forest, they said.

Also Read | Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani Net Worth Drops; India's 2 Richest Men No More in Elite USD 100 Billion Wealth Club.

Upon receiving information about the incident, a team led by Banderdewa police station's officer-in-charge Kipa Hamak along with local residents rushed to the spot, they added.

The injured youth was rescued from the forest and sent to the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS).

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Smoke in Coach of 22531 Mathura SF Express Triggers Panic Among Passengers; Technical Glitch Resolved.

Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo urged people to exercise caution while venturing into forests.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)