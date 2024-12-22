Kra Daadi (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], December 22 (ANI): A unique museum was inaugurated at Palin, the district headquarter town of Kra Daadi district in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday where 116 air guns were displayed.

The guns were surrendered by the villagers of the district at the initiative of Nyishi Elite Society (NES), which is the apex body of Nyishi society.

Also Read | Atul Subhash-Like Case in Madhya Pradesh: Man Dies After Consuming Poisonous Substance in Khandwa, Leaves Video Blaming Wife, Another Person.

Arunachal Pradesh has always known for its unique flora and fauna wildlife. Infact, till today more than 80 per cent of the land mass of the state under green cover. The rich biodiversity and wildlife, various species of bird population has always attracted the visitors all across the globe.

However, due to rampant hunting, the number of various species of birds and animals which include many endangered species has dwindled over the years.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Hails Diaspora in Kuwait, Says ‘India Has Potential to Become Skill Capital of World’.

Taking serious note of the issue, the NES along with the district administration came forward with a unique conservation plan through which villagers were appealed to surrender their air guns which they have been using for hunting purposes.

Due to this unique initiative and massive awareness campaign to put a total ban on hunting, villagers came forward and started surrendering their air guns and till today 116 air guns have been kept at the museum.

The museum was inaugurated today by Heri Maring, general secretary NES in presence of Arunachal Pradesh Urban minister Balo Raja and MLA Jikke Tako and Deputy Commissioner Charu Nili.

Mass awareness programme of Nyishi Elite Society mission on protection of wildlife and preservation of Natural resources were attended by Office bearers of NES, Gaon Buras, HOD's of various government departments, public leaders, PRI's representatives were present during the programme.

The NES appreciated their efforts for preserving and conservation of forest and felicitated all of them in the programme. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)