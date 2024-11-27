New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): On the occasion of the Foundation Day of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) , Delhi minister and party leader Gopal Rai said that AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has appealed to ensure the dignity and respect of those who are indulged in cleaning work.

Gopal Rai said, "In Indian politics, after freedom, this country got the constitution under the leadership of BR Ambedkar. The soul of the Constitution is - employment and respect for everyone. AAP has begun its journey with this mission. The AAP government has worked for 12 years in Delhi to bring happiness to the lives of the common man. Today, on the foundation day of AAP, our national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, has appealed to ensure the dignity and respect of those who are indulged in cleaning work and tomorrow he will have lunch with them."

He further said that all AAP MLAs would honour people who are indulged in cleaning work so that the ideology of the AAP could be taken forward.

"AAP was created due to the needs of the country. AAP is running and will continue to work to fulfil the requirements of the country," he further added on Tuesday.

Earlier in a post on X, Arvind Kejriwal said that the Aam Aadmi Party, which has become the hope of every common man of the country, is today the fastest-growing party in the country. The love of the people and the passion of the workers is the real identity of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Kejriwal said, "This day in 2012 is that moment in history when the common man of the country recognised his strength and established the "Aam Admi Party." Our journey so far has been filled with stories of struggle, sacrifice and victory. In the last one year, many attempts were made to wipe us out, but our honesty, the love of the people and the courage of the workers made us stronger. We stand stronger than ever against injustice and dictatorship. Our fight to save the Constitution and democracy will continue."

"Come, let us pledge to make the country even better on this party's foundation day. Jai Hind," he further added. (ANI)

