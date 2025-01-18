Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 18 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has lauded Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for his pivotal role in granting the Assamese language the prestigious classical language status.

Speaking at an event on Friday, Himanta thanked both Shekhawat and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their contributions to Assam's development.

"Shekhawat ji (Gajendra Singh Shekhawat) played a big role in two major developments for Assam... Charaideo Maidam was granted the status of UNESCO World Heritage site because of his efforts and representation. I thank PM Narendra Modi and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on behalf of all the people of Assam... He played a key role in granting the designation of classical language to the Assamese language. The Culture Ministry also plays a role in giving classical language status to a language," the Assam CM said.

In October 2024, the Union Cabinet approved to confer the status of classical language to Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese, and Bengali languages.

Lauding the decision, PM Modi specifically praised the languages and their rich contributions.

In a post on X, PM Modi said that the Assamese language would become more popular in the coming times.

"I am immensely delighted that Assamese will now get the status of a classical language after this was approved by the Union Cabinet. Assamese culture has thrived for centuries, and it has given us a rich literary tradition. May this language continue to become even more popular in the times to come. My congratulations," he added.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also extended gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving Assamese the status of a classical language.

"On behalf of the people of Assam, I extend my gratitude to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji and the entire Union Cabinet for the historic decision to accord Assamese the status of Classical Language. Assamese joins a select group of languages to enjoy this status," he said on X. (ANI)

