Cachar [India], December 1 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court Vijay Bishnoi on Sunday inaugurated the court building of the Sub-divisional Judicial Magistrate at Lakhipur in Cachar district.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said that the inauguration of the court building will not only "enhance the efficiency of the judiciary in Lakhipur and Cachar district but will also have a positive impact on fulfilling the aspirations of the people across Barak Valley," as per an official release.

Also Read | Meerut Shocker: 8-Year-Old Girl Shot Dead As Attackers Targeting Her Brother Due to Dispute.

He also said that with Lakhipur now recognized as a co-district, this new judicial building is expected to play a significant role in shaping the future of judiciary in the region.

Chief Minister Sarma said that before independence, the judicial administration of Cachar district, the heart of the Barak Valley, was under the Sylhet Sadar Court, with a circuit court operating in Silchar. However, after independence, the undivided Cachar district came under the jurisdiction of the Jorhat district and the Sadar Judge. To address the legal needs of the district and expand its judicial framework, a separate and independent post of District Judge for Cachar was created in 1955, CM Sarma added.

Also Read | Nuh Horror: 3-and-a-Half-Year-Old Girl Raped, Murdered in Haryana, Blood-Soaked Body Recovered.

Chief Minister Sarma further said that to strengthen the state's judicial system, the present State government has undertaken several significant initiatives. He said that as a result of these efforts, the judicial infrastructure in the state has seen remarkable progress in recent years.

"Highlighting the proactive steps, Chief Minister Sarma said that the present State government has built and inaugurated new District Judicial Court buildings in Barpeta and Sivasagar districts. Similarly, on November 23, the Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate Court building in Bokakhat, under Golaghat district, was also inaugurated. He also said that these new court buildings, in addition to housing courtrooms and chambers for judges, are equipped with modern facilities such as libraries, video conferencing rooms, various office spaces, a Vulnerable Witness Deposition Centre, meditation rooms, and CCTV control rooms, among other advanced amenities," the release read.

He also said that in addition, district judicial systems have been established in the newly formed districts of South Salmara-Mankachar, Bajali, Biswanath, Majuli, and West Karbi Anglong.

Chief Minister Sarma said that the present State government is taking all steps in turning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Ease of Justice' into reality. In order to bring the judiciary closer to the common people, the State government has taken several steps to make justice more accessible.

He stated that to protect children from sexual abuse and ensure swift resolution of cases related to child marriage, POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) courts have been established in 17 districts.

"He also said that two such courts have been established in Nagaon district. With the state's economic development, the number of commercial disputes has increased. Therefore, a plan has been made to establish a dedicated Commercial Court in Guwahati. He said that similarly, a specialized NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) court is also being planned. Efforts are also underway to establish a Directorate of Prosecution in the state, which will function as the controlling authority of all administrative tasks related to prosecution," the release read.

CM Sarma also said that to reduce the number of pending cases in courts and decrease the number of prisoners, the State government has implemented measures to withdraw petty cases. Under this initiative, nearly 81,000 petty cases were withdrawn by March of this year.

Chief Minister Sarma further said that to ensure a safe environment for witnesses, safe deposition centres have been established, and several of these centres are already operational.

Highlighting various initiatives taken by State Government, CM Sarma said that E-service centres and the mobile app "Borsha" have been launched to provide affordable legal information and emergency assistance to distressed women.

He said that the legal fraternity has a responsibility to not weaponize loopholes in delaying trial in cases involving crimes against women and children.

"Chief Minister Sarma said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, India has ushered in a revolutionary transformation in its legal framework by replacing the colonial-era Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and Indian Evidence Act with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA). This new legal framework has facilitated a more efficient and technology-driven judicial process, making justice delivery smoother and reducing the burden of excessive cases on the judicial system," the release read.

He said that these changes highlight the transformation of the criminal justice system, taking the legal framework to new heights.

CM Sarma also said that the Bharatiya Sakhya Adhiniyam has now placed special emphasis on the use of scientific methods for the collection of evidence. As a result, in the coming days, the role of forensic experts in the investigation process will significantly increase. To aid this, the construction of the National Forensic Science University campus in Guwahati has already begun.

CM Sarma said the university will provide advanced training opportunities to investigating officers, enhancing the scientific approach to criminal investigations.

"He also said that additionally, along with the training of police officers on the new criminal laws, special attention is given to the appropriate use of information technology in law enforcement and investigations," the release read.

It may be noted that the new judicial magistrate court building has been constructed involving a financial outlay of Rs 37.8 crore. Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court Vijay Bishnoi, Justice Suman Shyam, Justice Kalyan Rai Surana, MLAs Kaushik Rai, Dipyan Chakraborty, Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, Bijoy Malakar, Krishnendu Paul, Nihar Rangjan Das, and host of other dignitaries was present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)