Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 31 (ANI): Two more accused have been sentenced in connection with the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) case by a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court here.

Mufti Suleiman Ali and Imran Hossen have been punished with imprisonment and fines under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and UAPA. In this case, seven accused were earlier convicted and sentenced by the special court.

Also Read | Aurangabad Road Accident: 3 Killed, Another Seriously Injured in Collision Between 2 Bikes in Bihar.

The two accused have been sentenced to Simple Imprisonment (SI) for six months and a fine of Rs 500 (with 14 additional days of SI in case of payment default) under section 120 (B) IPC. They have also been punished with Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) for the period already undergone (2 years 8 months 21 days) under sections 20, 38, and 39 of UAPA.

The case was registered in March 2022 and relates to an ABT module affiliated to the proscribed international terror organisation, Al Qaeda in the Indian Sub-Continent (AQIS). Headed by Bangladeshi national Saiful Islam, the module was active in the Barpeta district of Assam.

Also Read | Trivandrum: Man Claims To Have Killed 2-Year-Old Niece by Throwing Her Into Well in Kerala, Probe On.

NIA had originally chargesheet eight accused in the case in August 2022, and subsequently filed a supplementary chargesheet against two others in August 2023. Further investigation and trial in the case continues.

Over a week ago, NIA special court sentenced two accused to imprisonment in the same ABT case.

In the sentence pronounced on Wednesday, the accused, both hailing from district Barpeta of Assam, have been punished under various sections of the IPC and UA(P) Act in the case RC- 02/2022/NIA/GUW, according to the press release.

Accused Mamunur Rashid has been sentenced to 3 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) and a fine of Rs. 1000 in default. Simple imprisonment of one-month u/s 19 of UA (P) Act and RI for the period already undergone (2 years 10 months 13 days) under sections 20/38/39 of UA (P) Act. He has also been sentenced to simple imprisonment of 3 months for u/s 120(B) IPC.

Another accused, Mukibul Hussain, has been sentenced to simple imprisonment of 6 months and a fine of Rs 500, as well as simple imprisonment of 14 days' u/s 120(B) IPC. Like his co-accused Mamunur, he has also been sentenced to RI for the period already undergone (2 years 8 months 13 days) under sections 20/38/39 UA (P) Act.

The case which was registered in March 2022, relates to a module of ABT with affiliation to the prescribed international terror organisation Al Qaeda in the Indian Sub-Continent (AQIS). The module, led by Bangladeshi national Saiful Islam alias Haroon Rashid, was active in the Barpeta district of Assam.

NIA had filed a chargesheet in the case against eight accused in August 2022, followed by a supplementary chargesheet against two others in August 2023. Further investigation and trial in the case continues. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)