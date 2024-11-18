Morigaon (Assam) [India], November 17 (ANI): With the onset of the winter season, Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam's Morigaon district has witnessed a surge in arrival of migratory birds.

The arrival of migratory birds has been initiated to the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary which is also known as the 'Home of one-horned rhinoceros'.

According to the officials of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, this year migratory birds arrival has started from early of November.

After flying thousands of miles from Europe, and America, thousands of migratory birds have arrived at the wildlife sanctuary.

Pranjal Baruah, Forest Ranger of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary told ANI that the arrival of migratory birds to Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary has started from the last part of October month and early November this year.

"Most of the birds come from European countries and the Tibetan region. We are expecting that during the peak time which will start in December, more birds will come here compared to the previous year. We have taken all precautionary measures," Pranjal Baruah said.

According to the authority of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, around 69 species of birds arrived from different countries in the wildlife sanctuary last year.

He further said that they are monitoring the entire wildlife sanctuary and anti-poaching patrolling has also been made. Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary has 25 anti-poaching camps.

On the other hand, tourist footfall has also been gradually increasing in Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary with the increase in number of migratory birds.

"In the first month of this tourist season starting from October 14 to November 15, around 4000 tourists (both domestic and foreign tourists) have visited the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary and we have collected Rs 5 lakh as revenue so far. We are expecting that during the peak time more tourists will visit here. We have arranged both elephant safari and jeep safari for tourists here," Pranjal Baruah said. (ANI)

