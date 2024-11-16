Guwahati, Nov 16 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the state police must transform itself into a force that serves and protects the people with dignity and respect, not one that uses unnecessary force against common citizens on the streets.

A food delivery boy, also a student of Cotton University, had allegedly entered a no entry zone in Guwahati by mistake on Friday night and the officer-in-charge of Panbazar police station had assaulted him, with the video of the incident going viral on social media.

Also Read | GRAP-III Restrictions in Delhi: Traffic Police Slaps Fines Totalling INR 1 Crore for Violations After Graded Response Action Plan III Invoked.

Reacting to the incident, the chief minister said, "Those days of unchecked power are long gone. The society will no longer tolerate the misuse of authority or violence against the very people the police are meant to safeguard."

It is time for the police to embrace reform, accountability, and compassion, or step aside to make way for a force that truly upholds these values, Sarma posted on X.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Secretary of Private School in Madanayakanahalli Sexually Harasses Class X Girl, Touches Her Inappropriately Inside School Bus; Arrested.

The police officer has been suspended for allegedly assaulting the delivery boy during routine patrolling in the city.

Director General of Police G P Singh said that the OC of Panbazar police station, Inspector Bhargav Borbora, has been placed under suspension with immediate effect and a departmental inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

"The behaviour of Inspector Bhargav Borbora OC Panbazar is unacceptable.He is being placed under suspension with immediate effect and a departmental inquiry has been ordered," the DGP posted on X.

Singh also directed Guwahati Commissioner of Police Diganta Borah to post another officer to the police station immediately.

Guwahati Police have intensified patrolling following intelligence inputs on possible incidents of violence on or before ULFA's Protest Day on November 27 --the day the outfit was banned, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)