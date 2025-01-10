Dima Hasao (Assam) [India], January 10 (ANI): In order to expedite the ongoing search and rescue operations for nine individuals trapped in a rat-hole coal mine in the Dima Hasao district, the Assam Rifles has constructed a helipad near the incident site.

The newly established helipad will facilitate helicopter landings, significantly enhancing the speed and efficiency of rescue operations.

This comes as part of a joint rescue operation of the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, NDRF, SDRF teams and other agencies to rescue 9 people who have been trapped in a coal mine at 3 Kilo, Umrangso area here since January 6. Today (January 10) marks the fifth day of the rescue and relief efforts.

A team of 32 Assam Rifles battalion based in Haflong - headquarters of Dima Hasao district rushed to the site just shortly after the incident on January 6 and started constructing a helipad to facilitate relief efforts near by the coal mine site.

Apart from involving in search and rescue operations, the 32 Assam Rifles battalion has also set up a medical camp at the site of coal mine at 3 Kilo Umrangso and are providing medical facilities to locals as well as the people who have engaged in the search and rescue operations.

According to Uttam Chhetri, a local resident, "The road connectivity from Umrangso to 3 Kilo area is poor and there was only option to construct a helipad nearby the coal mine site to press the search and rescue operations. 32 Assam Rifles battalion took responsibility for it and did it and they are now guarding the entire site."

Local residents have extended their gratitude to the Assam Rifles for their initiatives and efforts.

As many as least 9 miners got trapped in an open coal mine in Assam's remote Dima Hasao district, bordering Meghalaya on January 6.

Earlier, Coal India brought in a pump of 500 GPM (gallons per minute) to dewater the mine.

Assam Mines and Minerals Minister Kaushik Rai confirmed on Wednesday that so far only one body has been recovered from the mine.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Rai said, "One body is recovered. An Army team has again dived in (in the mine). The Navy team will also go. We have started the process of dewatering the mine. A few people are saying that 10-12 people are trapped. When the water level decreases, we will be in the position to tell the exact number."

On Thursday, Inspector Roshan Kumar Singh, team commander of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), confirmed that despite searching the vertical area and using heavy pumps to remove water, the water level had not decreased at the mining accident site.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "We have searched the vertical area but haven't been able to find anything. We are proceeding further with taking out water from the mine. The water level has only increased and not decreased. This is a joint operation of the Navy, NDRF, and Indian Army."

The mine collapse, which trapped several workers, has posed numerous challenges for rescue teams due to the hazardous conditions underground. Diving experts are now being called upon for specialised support. (ANI)

