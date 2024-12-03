Sribhumi (Assam) [India], December 3 (ANI): Amid unrest in Bangladesh and continued reports of atrocities against Hindus in the country, the Exporters & Importers Association of Assam's Sribhumi district has decided to suspend all trade with Bangladesh through the Sutarkandi land port.

Imdadul Haque Chowdhury, a leader of the Exporters & Importers Association of Sribhumi, told ANI that the decision was made during a meeting held on December 1.

Also Read | Odisha Shocker: Theatre Actor Playing Demon in Ramayana Kills Live Pig on Stage, Eats Meat Raw in Ganjam; Arrested.

"We have decided to suspend all trade with Bangladesh through the Sutarkandi land port due to the unrest in the country. All trade activities will be halted until the situation normalizes. Many trucks carrying stone, rice, coal, and fresh fruits are exported to Bangladesh daily through this port. While this decision will result in significant losses, we believe it is necessary until conditions improve," Chowdhury stated.

Shivaji Chowdhury, another association leader, added, "We have decided to stop all exports and imports with Bangladesh because of the ongoing incidents of atrocities against minority Hindus in the country."

Also Read | Delhi CM Atishi Orders Probe Into Cracks on Nand Nagri Railway Over Bridge and Under Bridge.

On December 1, hundreds of people attempted to march towards the Indo-Bangladesh border in Assam's Sribhumi district. The march was organised by the Hindu organisation Sanatani Eikya Manch under the banner "Cholo Bangladesh" to protest the arrest of ISKCON priests and incidents of atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh.

Tensions escalated when security personnel stopped the protesters from advancing toward the international border. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)