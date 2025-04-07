Elon Musk posted an old map of Europe, asking xAI's Grok model to analyse it and provide information. Grok 3 AI analysed the uploaded image and said it was a map of 1444 AD Europe and shared information highlighting it was a time of significant political fragmentation and transition in the medieval period. The users can use the Grok image analysis feature to upload any image and ask Grok AI to provide details like ,information about the image, its signifsignificancen it originated or w,hat it rents. Samsung One UI 7 Update Rolling Out From Today; Check New Galaxy AI Features, List of Compatible Devices, Download Details and More.

Elon Musk Analysed 1444 AD Map of Europe, Asked Peope to Use 'Image Analysis' Feature in Grok

You can upload an image or paste an image into @Grok and ask for an analysis https://t.co/dpvrYXCfjs — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)