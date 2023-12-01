Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 1 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan has said that the state recorded a total of 77.82 percent votes combining EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) and postal ballot votes in the 2023 assembly elections which is 2.19 per cent more than the last assembly elections.

Rajan made the remark at a press conference in the state capital Bhopal on Friday. During this, he also shared information about the preparation for the counting of votes which is scheduled to be held on December 3.

"The voter turnout in Madhya Pradesh was recorded 77.15 percent in the EVM machines and combining the postal ballot votes into it, the total percentage is 77.82 in the 2023 assembly polls. During the last 2018 assembly polls, the voting percentage was 75.63 so, 2.19 per cent more voting occurred as compared to the last assembly elections," he said.

Sailana assembly constituency in Ratlam district recorded the maximum voting turnout of 90.10 percent while Jobat assembly seat in Alirajpur district recorded minimum voting of 54.37 percent. Similarly, Seoni district received maximum voting of 86.29 percent and Alirajpur district got the minimum voting of 61.81 percent, the officer added.

Meanwhile, talking about the preparation for counting of votes, Rajan said that all the arrangements were made and observers appointed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) reached all 230 assembly constituencies.

"The counting of votes will take place at 52 district headquarters in the state on December 3. All arrangements have been made. Observers appointed by the Election Commission of India have reached all 230 assembly constituencies. Strong rooms are protected, and there are central forces at all the strong rooms," he said.

The officer further said that generally 14 tables were set up for one assembly constituency, but in many places more tables were being set up so that the results could come quickly. It is estimated that the results of all 230 seats will be declared in five to ten hours. A total number of tables for counting of votes will be 4369 and there will be 692 tables for postal ballot vote counting.

"Counting of votes will start at 8 am, starting with the postal ballot votes, its result will be announced, then after half an hour EVM counting will start and results will be declared round wise. Round wise information about votes will be given to the candidate or its representative. There will be no live streaming of vote counting and Mobile phones will not be allowed during counting of votes," he added.

Besides, he further shared information about the voting from home facility for people above 80 years of age and specially-abled persons saying 51,259 people above 80 years of age and 12,093 people with over 40 percent disability availed the facility.

Madhya Pradesh went to polls for its 230 seats on November 17 and the counting of votes would take place on December 3. (ANI)

