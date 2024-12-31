Devotees flock to Ram Janmabhoomi temple for last Aarti of year. (Source/ Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust)

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 31 (ANI): Thousands of devotees gathered at the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Tuesday to participate in the last aarti of the year.

Devotees could be seen standing in long queues, waiting patiently to offer prayers and seek blessings for the upcoming year.

The temple saw an influx of pilgrims from across the country, marking a spiritual start to the New Year celebrations.

Praveen Kumar, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ayodhya, assured that comprehensive security measures and arrangements have been put in place to ensure a smooth experience for pilgrims.

Specifically addressing Ayodhya, he emphasized that the authorities are ensuring a smooth experience for pilgrims, with strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) established to maintain security and order.

"All arrangements have been made across the state. In Ayodhya, we are ensuring that the pilgrims do not face any inconvenience. The SOPs have been put in place to maintain security," said the IGP.

Meanwhile, in the national capital, Delhi Police outlined comprehensive security arrangements to ensure a safe celebration. Famous spots such as Hauz Khas, Connaught Place, and Lajpat Nagar are expected to see large crowds for the festivities.

Police have set up 27 checkpoints with personnel equipped with breath analyzers to check for drunk driving and promote road safety. In addition, 14 Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) and 16 Police Control Room (PCR) vans have been stationed at strategic locations for rapid response.

According to officials, special attention is being given to 35 celebration venues and 15 popular spots, including malls, motels, and cinema halls, which will be under strict surveillance.

The police force deployed for the occasion includes seven Assistant Commissioners of Police, 38 Inspectors, 329 Sub-Inspectors and Assistant Sub-Inspectors, along with 161 female officers.

Regular beat and vehicle patrols will bolster visibility and quick response mechanisms.

Authorities have appealed to residents to celebrate responsibly and cooperate with deployed personnel. Any suspicious activities should be promptly reported to nearby officers or through the helpline number 112.

New Year is a festival celebrated with great enthusiasm across India, particularly in urban areas. However, the occasion often sees a rise in alcohol consumption, which sometimes leads to an increase in cases of alcohol smuggling. (ANI)

