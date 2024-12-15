Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 15 (ANI): BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday alleged that the Congress did not want the backward classes in the country to advance and criticised the previous Congress governments for not implementing the Mandal Commission report which recommended 27 percent reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in public employment and higher education.

"Congress kept pending the Mandal Commission report for years. The Congress did not want the backward classes to get promoted. This is the real tactics, character and face of the Congress and other parties are following in their footsteps," Mayawati said at a press conference here.

Also Read | AIBE 19 Admit Card 2024 Released, Know Steps to Download Hall Tickets From allindiabarexamination.com.

The Mandal Commission was established in 1979 by the Janata Party government. The subsequent Congress governments of prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi did not act on it. A non-Congress government of Prime Minister V P Singh announced its implementation in 1990.

Mayawati said that backward classes cannot expect much from Congress led by the Nehru-Gandhi family

Also Read | Gandhinagar Shocker: Wanting to Marry Cousin, Woman Gets Husband Killed 4 Days After Marriage in Gujarat; Arrested.

"There is not much hope from Pandit Nehru's family and other narrow-minded parties. It would have been better if the Congress and SP had remained silent in the Parliament (during the debate on the Constitution). At least I would not have had to open my mouth to expose them," she said.

She alleged that both the current government led by the BJP and the past Congress governments have failed to provide living conditions as per the spirit of our Constitution.

"Discussions are taking place in the Parliament on the 75 years of proud journey of the Constitution of India. The importance and utility of this discussion are possible only when it is accepted with an open mind whether the ruling side has been able to provide employment, justice and a life of respect to the crores of people of the country as per the sacred sentiments of the humanitarian Constitution. India's Constitution and the beauty of its democracy are essential for the progress of the country and its people, it is also a major parameter for becoming a developed country," she said.

"It is clear that because the answer is a 'No', the ruling side will divert attention. But it should be accepted that had the parties that ruled the country so far shown true dedication, honesty and patriotism in upholding the Constitution, the condition of the country would not have been so bad," she added.

The Parliament held a two-day debate on the 75-year journey of the Indian Constitution on Friday and Saturday. During the Debate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the past Congress governments of subverting the spirit of the Constitution, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi alleged that BJP wants to run the country by Manusmriti. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)