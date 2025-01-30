Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 30 (ANI): Bageshwar Dham Chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri has urged political leaders to avoid making political statements in light of the tragic stampede that occurred during the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Expressing his concern, Shastri prayed to Hanuman ji to grant wisdom to those commenting on the incident, emphasising that there should be no politics played on such a tragic event.

Speaking to ANI, Shastri said, "...We pray to Hanuman ji to give good sense to those making political statements on the incident...There should be no politics on corpses...The situation was controlled immediately...Appeal to devotees to stay alert and disciplined."

Meanwhile, spiritual leader Swami Kailashanand Giri also commented on the incident, stating, "Yesterday we saw that Yogi Adityanath was very emotional...I also spoke to him after a long time on the phone...I think only a Sanatani can have such feelings. And Yogi ji is a sadhu...There should be a judicial investigation into the matter..."

On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh visited the Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital in Prayagraj to meet those injured in a stampede that occurred during the Maha Kumbh.

The ongoing Maha Kumbh, one of the largest gatherings in the world, witnessed a stampede that occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, claiming 30 lives and injuring several others, prompting an outpouring of condolences from political leaders.

"36 injured people are admitted here... All are being treated very well and arrangements have been made for the attendants who are with them," Singh told reporters.

UP Chief Secretary further said, "These (injured) people belong to different places like Deoria, Delhi and Bihar, and said their families have been informed. "No one is in serious condition but some of them have sustained fractures; it will take up to 3 weeks for them to recover; there are 2-3 such cases."

The incident occurred as millions of devotees gathered at the confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers to take a holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya, which also marks the day of the Second Shahi Snan.

Maha Kumbh will continue till February 26. The remaining significant 'snan' dates in Maha Kumbh are February 3 (Basant Panchami--Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). (ANI)

