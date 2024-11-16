Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 16 (ANI): Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge announced on Saturday that the 27th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) 2024 will commence on November 19.

The summit will be inaugurated by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Also Read | RRB ALP Admit Card 2024: Exam City Slip for Assistant Loco Pilot Examination Released at rrb.digialm.com, Know Steps To Download.

"This year's Bengaluru Tech Summit will be bigger, better, more impactful, and greener than ever before. In its 27th edition, the summit starts on November 19 and will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, alongside the Deputy NSA of the US and the German Minister for Economic Affairs," Kharge told ANI.

Priyank Kharge serves as the Minister for Electronics, IT/BT, and Rural Development & Panchayat Raj.

Also Read | Telangana Shocker: Class 9 Student of BC Welfare Residential School in Sangareddy Ends Life by Hanging From Ceiling.

He added that a delegation from over 15 countries will participate in the summit.

"For the first time, we will host a significant delegation of over 15 countries, including both governmental and private representatives, along with delegations from our 33 global innovation alliance countries. Additionally, we are connecting start-ups directly with venture capitalists. Over 300 start-ups have already been identified, and more than 100 venture capitalists have shown interest in this initiative," Kharge said.

The minister highlighted that the summit will focus on Artificial Intelligence and deep tech start-ups and will chart a roadmap for emerging technologies over the next few years.

"Importantly, the focus will be on AI and deep tech start-ups. Several policies will be unveiled at the summit, including the Global Capability Centre Policy--the first of its kind in India--a State Space Tech Policy, also a first, and an agile re-skilling programme called 'Nipuna Karnataka' for the global ecosystem. The mantra is to 'skill locally, work globally.' We will also present a roadmap or blueprint for the next few years concerning emerging technologies," Kharge added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)