New Delhi (India), December 5 (ANI): The University Grants Commission is all set to introduce a set of transformative reforms in UG and PG programmes including biannual admissions, flexible entry and exit options, and the ability for students to pursue two degrees at once.

These reforms are part of UGC (Minimum Standards of Instruction for the Grant of Undergraduate Degree and Postgraduate Degree) Regulations, 2024.

The UGC, a regulatory body for universities and colleges, on Thursday introduced draft Regulations and invited public feedback.

Some of the major reforms in the draft regulation are: Biannual admission; provision of multiple entry and exit, a student will be eligible for admission in any discipline of the UG programme or PG programme irrespective of the disciplines taken class 12th; and the student has to earn a minimum of 50% of total credits in a discipline to earn an undergraduate degree with a major in that discipline.

UGC chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar said that the regulation aims to transform higher education in India by introducing greater flexibility, removal of disciplinary regicide, inclusivity, and multidisciplinary learning opportunities for students.

"These regulations facilitate biannual admissions for higher education institutions (HEIs) if they are prepared to introduce them, allowing students to enrol twice a year. The regulations incorporate provisions for multiple entry and exit, recognition of prior learning, and the flexibility to pursue two UG/PG programs simultaneously," the UGC chief noted.

The UGC aims to decouple eligibility for UG and PG admissions from the rigid discipline-specific requirements of school education.

"Under these regulations, students can to choose study in any program irrespective of their past disciplinary qualification if they demonstrate their competency by clearing the relevant entrance examinations," the UGC Chairman mentioned.

As per the draft regulation, a student is eligible for admission in any discipline of UG programme or PG programme if the student qualifies the National level or University level entrance examination in the discipline of UG/PG programme.

Recognizing the diverse learning modes promoted by NEP 2020, the UGC chief said these regulations provide autonomy to HEIs to determine student attendance requirements, ensuring they align with evolving academic needs.

As part of the regulations, universities will decide on the minimum attendance requirement of students in different programmes with the approval of their statutory bodies.

This has been done considering the diverse learning modes and holistic and multidisciplinary learning opportunities suggested by NEP 2020,

As per the regulation, the duration of an undergraduate degree shall be either three or fours years, and a postgraduate degree shall normally be either one year or two years.

However, the duration of an undergraduate degree can be shorter or longer.

Accelerated Degree Programme (ADP) and Extended Degree Programme (EDP) will be applicable at the undergraduate level only, as per the draft guidelines.

In the ADP/EDP, students will follow the same curriculum content and total credits prescribed for the programme for a standard duration.

"The only change will be in the duration of the programme. The number of courses to be completed in each semester will be more or less according to the duration opted by the students," thedraft regulation said. The degrees of ADP and EDP will contain a self-contained note stating that the academic requirements required in a standard duration have been completed in a shortened or extended duration.

The commission has asked people to share their feedback on the draft regulations on or before 23rd December, 2024. (ANI)

