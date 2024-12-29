Patna (Bihar) [India], December 29 (ANI): Bihar police lathi charged and use water cannon to disperse the protesting BPSC aspirants in Gandhi Maidan, Patna, on Sunday, demanding a re-examination to be held for the 70th BPSC prelims.

SP City Sweety Sahrawat said that the students pushed the police after which they used water cannon on them.

"We requested the students protesting to vacate the place but they didn't listen to us...We also said that they can put forward their demands, and we are ready to listen to them...They also pushed us after which we used water cannon on them," she said.

The BPSC aspirants, who were joined by Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor, were demanding a re-exam for the 70th prelims exam.

One of the aspirants said that they won't to be the victim of politics and an attempt is being made to divert the issue.

"We don't want to be the victim of their (political leaders) politics...We have only one demand, we want re-examination...An attempt is being made to divert the issue...We don't want politics in this issue, we only want re-exam," he said.

"We are against all political parties," the other aspirant said.

Meanwhile, Jan Suraaj Chief Prashant Kishor said that if any injustice is done to the students, then they will stand with them with full strength.

"The government officials present here have assured us that the government has agreed to discuss the demands of the students and the five-member students' committee will go and talk to the Chief Secretary right now so that some decision can be taken on the problems and demands of the students... If after talking to the Secretary, the students or the student organization of BPSC candidates are not satisfied, then tomorrow morning a decision will be made on the further protest...I would request the students not to do anything right now that is not legal... If the decision is not in favour of the students, if any injustice is done to the students, then we will stand with them with full strength...I am with the students," he said.

Earlier, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized the Bihar government over the ongoing protests by BPSC aspirants demanding a re-examination following an alleged question paper leak. Yadav questioned Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership and emphasized the need for a fair solution, asserting, "If the (BPSC) question paper was leaked, then re-examination should be conducted for everyone," he said on Saturday.

Speaking to mediapersons, the RJD leader said, "... Is there even a government here (in Bihar)? CM Nitish Kumar is not capable of taking a decision anymore... He is just a face now... If the (BPSC) question paper was leaked then re-examination should be conducted for everyone..."

Examination Controller, Rajesh Kumar Singh said that the allegations of the paper leak are baseless and are not supported by any evidence.

"The Commission has decided that on 4th January (2025) the Prelims Test (of those students who were in the Bapu Examination Centre) will be held."

"We aim to release the results by the end of the month so that Mains are conducted by April... There has been no report from 911 centres, but only this (Bapu Examination Centre) one... Allegations of the paper leak are baseless and are not supported by any evidence... 40,000 admit cards were not even downloaded... 4.49 lakh admit cards were downloaded while only 3.38 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, so there's a significant gap," he said.

On Saturday, Delhi Police detained members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) who were protesting outside Bihar Bhawan in Delhi against the police lathi charge on BPSC aspirants in Patna.

The protesting students in Patna are demanding the cancellation of the Integrated Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024 conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on December 13. (ANI)

