Patna, November 10: As per the Election Commission of India's trends at around 9:40 am on Tuesday NDA is leading on 32 seats - BJP 20, JDU 9 and Vikassheel Insaan Party on 3 seats. Mahagathbandhan is ahead on 21 seats - RJD 9, Congress 7, Left 5 Bahujan Samaj Party has a lead on one seat.

Counting of votes polled in Bihar Assembly elections began at 8 am on Tuesday at 55 counting centres across 38 districts of the state. Bihar Assembly Elections Results 2020 Live News Updates.

On one side is the NDA which includes JD-U (115 seats), BJP (110 seats), Vikassheel Insaan Party (11 seats) and Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (7 seats).

Mahagathbandhan constitutes RJD (144 seats) and the Congress with 70 seats. Other alliance partners include the CPI-ML (19 seats), CPI (6 seats), and the CPIM (4 seats).

Incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was the face of the NDA while Mahagathbandhan declared Tejashwi Yadav as its chief minister candidate.

