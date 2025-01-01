Patna (Bihar) [India], January 1 (ANI): On the first day of the New Year 2025, the Department of Tourism, Bihar launched a calendar highlighting lesser-known destinations of the state with the aim of transforming them into popular tourist spots.

State's Industries and Tourism Minister Nitish Mishra said that the department's goal is to build a "Brand Bihar" and position the state as a key tourist destination for both national and international visitors.

"The Tourism Department is responsible for creating Brand Bihar... Today, on the first day of the year, we have launched a calendar showcasing places in Bihar that people may not be aware of. Our sole aim is to establish Bihar as a prominent tourist destination," Mishra said while speaking to ANI.

He further added, "We are working on a comprehensive roadmap and have launched campaigns like 'Mere Prakhand Mera Gaurav' (My Block, My Pride), through which we have gathered suggestions for new destinations from all 534 blocks via public participation."

"These suggestions are being reviewed, and in the coming days, we will focus on building better infrastructure," he said. (ANI)

